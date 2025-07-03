Indian Ham Radio Operator Will Connect With Astronaut Shubhashu Shukla

In a unique space to Earth Communications Bridge, India's orbiting Gaganyatri Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will hold a conversation with a special audience at ISRO's UR Rao Satellite Center in Bengaluru tomorrow. This dialogue possibly with students will not be done via a regular video link but by using the old-fashioned technology called HAM radio.

In an age dominated by smartphones and social media, a century-old hobby continues to quietly shape the world of communication, science, and public service. Ham Radio, also known as Amateur Radio, is more than just a pastime - it's a global, technology-driven social network that has connected millions across continents, from students and astronauts to royalty and farmers.

Often hailed as the "King of Hobbies," Ham Radio allows individuals to communicate wirelessly with others around the world using home-built transmitters and receivers. But its significance goes far beyond casual conversation. From the Titanic disaster to the recent Cyclone Fani, Ham Radio has played a vital role in emergency communication during natural calamities, often serving as the only lifeline when conventional networks fail.

India is home to over 38,000 licensed Ham Radio operators, spanning diverse professions and age groups. Among them stands a towering figure, BA Subramani (call sign: VU2WMY), Station Director of ISRO's Upagrah Amateur Radio Club and Director of the Educational Outreach Programme at AMSAT India. His journey from a Space Simulation Engineer to a national leader in amateur satellite communication is a testament to the transformative power of this hobby. After a long career at India's space agency, he retired and now runs this Ham radio network as serious hobby. Astronaut Shukla will connect with the Indian audience at 3:47 pm India time and a select group of special invitees will be able to dialogue with Shukla.

Subramani holds an Advanced Grade license with the call sign VU2WMY

Subramani joined ISRO in 1984 and has since been instrumental in conducting space environmental simulation tests for landmark missions such as Chandrayaan-1, Mars Orbiter Mission, and Chandrayaan-2. His expertise spans spacecraft testing at subsystem, system, and full spacecraft levels, ensuring mission readiness under simulated space conditions.

A licensed Radio Ham since 1986, Subramani holds an Advanced Grade license with the call sign VU2WMY. He is active across all amateur frequency bands and modes, including cutting-edge software-based digital modes. With over 10,000 radio contacts spanning 150 countries - including Antarctica - his reach is truly global.

But Subramani's contributions extend far beyond personal achievements. He has played a pivotal role in the upkeep and operations of ISRO's Ham Radio station, and is a founding member of AMSAT-India, an organisation dedicated to designing and launching amateur satellites. His technical acumen has been crucial in configuring, testing, and evaluating HAMSAT payloads, and he has supported telemetry tracking for student-built satellites like STUDSAT, SRMSAT, JUGNU, and others.

One of his most notable achievements includes activating the Amateur Radio APRS payload onboard the spent stage of the PSLV C45 rocket, showcasing how Ham Radio can be integrated into mainstream space missions. He has also provided emergency communication support during disasters such as the Latur earthquake, Odisha cyclones, and the 2004 tsunami, where he operated uninterrupted Ham Radio services for 16 days in Cuddalore.

Subramani's passion for education is equally commendable. He is actively involved in establishing amateur satellite ground stations at schools and engineering colleges, training students and faculty in real-time satellite tracking, telemetry decoding, and space communication. His outreach includes over 175 lectures and hands-on workshops across India, covering topics like Short Wave Listening, Software Defined Radios (SDR), visual spotting of satellites, and life aboard the International Space Station.

Ham Radio's relevance in today's digital age is profound. It offers a gateway to understanding electronics and communication technology, especially valuable for those from non-technical backgrounds. With simple equipment and free software, enthusiasts can receive real-time telemetry and payload data from satellites, track space objects, and even interact with astronauts aboard the ISS.

As the world embraces space exploration and satellite technology, Ham Radio remains a powerful tool for education, innovation, and public service. And in India, BA Subramani stands as a beacon of what this hobby can achieve - bridging the gap between amateur passion and professional excellence, and inspiring a new generation to look to the skies not just with wonder, but with purpose.

Subramani will make history when he speaks to Gaganyatri Shukla and is able to convey the excitement of how India reached the International Space Station.