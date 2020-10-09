IFS Day 2020: 'Best Wishes To Team MEA,' Tweets Dr S Jaishankar

Indian Foreign Service Day Image: Dr S Jaishankar greets his "Team MEA"

On Indian Foreign Service Day or IFS Day, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar took to Twitter and greeted his "Team MEA". "On IFS Day, extend my best wishes to Team MEA. We have always risen to the occasion; current challenges call on us to do even more. Your dedication and diligence is especially appreciated in the COVID times. Our adapting to virtual diplomacy has also been commendable," Dr Jaishankar wrote. He also posted a collage of photos showing how his team of officers in India and abroad has been on top of the situation in the time of coronavirus.

Dr Jaishankar also said, "We must remain focused on enhancing global understanding of India and its interests."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished diplomats on IFS Day. "On IFS day, greetings to all #IndianForeignService officers. Their work towards #ServingTheNation, furthering national interests globally are commendable. Their efforts during Vande Bharat Mission and other COVID related help to our citizens and other nations is noteworthy," PM Modi wrote on the microblogging site.

Indian Foreign Service and its offices across the world have been posting messages on IFS Day.

Indian Foreign Service Day: History

The history of the IFS Day goes back to the British era when the foreign department was created to conduct business with the "Foreign European Powers", according to the Ministry of External Affairs. "On September 13, 1783, the Board of Directors of the East India Company passed a resolution at Fort William, Calcutta (now Kolkata), to create a department, which could help 'relieve the pressure' on the Warren Hastings administration in conducting its 'secret and political business'. Subsequently known as the Indian Foreign Department, it went ahead with the expansion of diplomatic representation, wherever necessary, to protect British interests", the MEA says on its website.

Months before India's independence, in September 1946, the Indian Foreign Service was created "for India's diplomatic, consular and commercial representation overseas."

