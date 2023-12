An Indian-flagged crude oil tanker was hit by an attack drone fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, the US military said today. MV Saibaba, a Gabon-owned tanker, reported no injuries but sent out a distress call to a US warship in the area, the US Central Command said on X, formerly Twitter.

The attack came a day after another tanker came under attack off the Indian coast, which the US blamed on Iran.