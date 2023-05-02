Indian Embassy Temporarily Shifts From Khartoum To Port Sudan

The Indian embassy in Sudan has been temporarily shifted to Port Sudan as fighting intensified in Khartoum city, where it was located.

A statement from the foreign ministry read: "In view of the prevailing security situation in Sudan, including attacks in Khartoum city, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Khartoum will be temporarily relocated to Port Sudan. The situation will be assessed in the light of further developments."

The Embassy has also included a list of phone numbers in the communique that was tweeted by ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi.

Temporary relocation of Embassy of India, Khartoum to Port Sudan.



Press Release ➡️ https://t.co/FBq9x7FqIhpic.twitter.com/Xaye7biQhS — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 2, 2023

There are reports that the warring parties have agreed to a seven-day truce from May 4 to 11.

The Indian embassy in Khartoum is located just opposite to the airport in the city and that zone has seen a lot of fighting, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

Port Sudan, located 850 km from Khartoum, is a port city on the Red Sea in eastern part of Sudan. India has been evacuating its citizens from Port Sudan by military aircraft and naval ships as part of Operation Kaveri.

Earlier today, more than 550 Indians were evacuated from the strife-torn nation under 'Operation Kaveri'.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces that has reportedly left around 400 people dead, driven more than 100,000 to flee across the borders and displaced hundreds of thousands of people in the country.

"It has been more than two weeks of devastating fighting in Sudan, a conflict that is turning Sudan's humanitarian crisis into a full-blown catastrophe," Abdou Dieng, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator of United Nations in the country, has said.