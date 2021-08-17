Indian Embassy In Kabul Not Closed, Over 1,500 Applied To Return: Report

The Indian Embassy in Kabul is not closed and the local staff is providing consular services, reported news agency ANI quoting sources. More than 1,650 people have applied for their return to India, ANI has reported.

Fear has been looming large in the war-torn nation, which fell to Taliban on Sunday as the US forces started leaving the country after 20 years of occupation. Thousands have been swarming at the airport in Kabul, desperate for a chance to leave the country.

On Monday, India said Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan will be given priority for repatriation once commercial flight service begins from Kabul. India also said it would stand by Afghans "who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people to people endeavours".

"The government will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and our interests in Afghanistan," the foreign ministry had said.