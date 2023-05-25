'Trees Critical To Slowing Climate Change': WEF Top Official To NDTV

Nicole Schwab of the World Economic Forum spoke exclusively to NDTV on trillion trees initiative

The World Economic Forum's trillion trees movement, aimed at growing, restoring, and conserving one trillion trees around the world to combat climate change and preserve biodiversity, has gained momentum. India is at the forefront of this movement.

Nicole Schwab, Co-Head of Nature-Based Solutions and Member of the Executive Committee of the World Economic Forum is scheduled to visit the country on May 25-26.

Ms Schwab spoke exclusively to NDTV on the trillion trees initiative and India's role.

"Trees are critical to slowing climate change," Ms Schwab told NDTV today.

The conservation platform 1t.org has been mobilising the private sector in efforts to conserve the planet. It allows companies to commit to restoring, conserving, and expanding tree cover over the next decade. Currently, 82 companies, including prominent Indian firms like the Adani Group, Mahindra, Vedanta, ReNew Power, and the CSC Group, have made pledges.

As part of the pledge, companies are required to regularly report their progress. Indian companies have pledged to grow a total of 113.58 million trees. The Adani Group has pledged to grow 100 million trees by 2030.

India's vision is to add three million hectares of forest cover and make its combined forest cover almost one-fourth of the country's total area. The country has aimed to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030 and achieve an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. The restoration plays a crucial in dealing with issues such as water scarcity, climate change and loss of topsoil.

To highlight and take a scientific approach towards solving land degradation, India has also set up a Centre of Excellence.