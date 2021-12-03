2 Pakistani Fishing Boats Caught Inside Indian Waters

The boats are being brought to Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat: PRO Defence

PRO Defence informed, "Indian Coast Guard officials apprehended 2 Pakistani fishing boats and 18 crew present inside Indian waters today, on 3rd December. The boats are being brought to Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat."