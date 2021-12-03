2 Pakistani Fishing Boats Caught Inside Indian Waters

Indian Coast Guard officials apprehended 2 Pakistani fishing boats and 18 crew present inside Indian waters on Friday, informed PRO Defence, Gujarat.
PRO Defence informed, "Indian Coast Guard officials apprehended 2 Pakistani fishing boats and 18 crew present inside Indian waters today, on 3rd December. The boats are being brought to Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat."