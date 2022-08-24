Indian Coast Guard Hands Over 32 Rescued Fishermen To Bangladesh

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday handed over 32 rescued fishermen to Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG).

The Indian Coast Guard Ship Varad on Tuesday formally handed over all 32 rescued Bangladeshi fishermen safely to Bangladesh Coast Guard Ship 'Tajuddin (PL-72)' at Indo- Bangla International Maritime Boundary Line.

The Bangladeshi fishermen were rescued from sea after their boats had capsized during a cyclone last month. The fishermen were found clinging on to nets/ floats, in the turbulent sea and struggling to survive for almost 24 hours after their boats had capsized, when they were sighted by Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft on 20 August. Their lives were saved because of the intervention of the Indian Coastguard.

Out of 32 Bangladeshi fishermen who were pulled out of the water, 27 were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard in deep waters and the remaining five were rescued by Indian fishermen in shallow areas.

"This operation reflects the commitment of Indian Coast Guard towards safeguarding precious lives at sea against all odds," a Coastguard official said.

"Such successful search and rescue operations will not only strengthen the regional SAR structure but also enhance the international cooperation with neighbouring countries," he added.

Indian Coast Guard monitors weather updates daily and issues advisories to fisheries and local administration for instituting necessary measures during the likely formation of low-pressure weather systems and cyclones.

The Indian Coast Guard has been working in close coordination with civil administration, fisheries authorities, and local fishing/ trawler organisations of the respective states of West Bengal and Odisha to mitigate the risks posed by bad weather or cyclonic storm.