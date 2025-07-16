Shubhanshu Shukla Recovering Well After Historic Space Mission

India's astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla emerged from the 'Grace' crew Dragon space capsule with a smile on his face, but as was expected he was assisted by attendants as he stood up and gingerly walked out for his mandatory medical examination.

"Shukla is fit and recovering well and adjusting to Earth's gravity," an Indian Air Force (IAF) physician who spoke to him after he returned from space told NDTV.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that during his stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Group Captain Shukla adapted exceptionally well to the microgravity environment. Despite the physical and psychological challenges of spaceflight, he maintained optimal health throughout the mission, ISRO said.

Just before his return to Earth, Group Captain Shukla on board the orbiting laboratory said, "For the first few days, when I came to this station, I actually became slow. So that was my adaptation to microgravity. But I think it was the initial two days, and after that, everything became normal. And right now, I think I'm very well-adjusted to microgravity."

ISRO said Group Captain Shukla is undergoing a structured post-mission medical evaluation and recovery protocol under the supervision of Axiom Space and ISRO flight surgeons.

"This programme, spanning seven days, includes cardiovascular assessments, musculoskeletal tests, and psychological debriefs aimed at ensuring full physiological recovery and data capture for future missions," ISRO said.

NASA has a dedicated team of doctors who look after transitioning from weightlessness back to Earth's gravity as it creates unique physiological challenges that need carefully structured rehabilitation.

"There is an incredible group of dedicated athletic trainers and physical therapists who manage and implement the post-flight rehabilitation for the crew. This starts the very next day after landing and involves two hours per day for six weeks of progressive physical training," NASA Flight Surgeon and Clinical Assistant Professor Natacha Chough said.

This intensive regimen helps astronauts rebuild balance, coordination, and core strength - all systems that become relatively dormant during extended microgravity exposure.

"Your balance and neuromuscular coordination require re-training because in weightlessness, your brain becomes almost entirely dependent on your visual input for orientation," Dr Chough said. "If you ask a returned astronaut to stand with their eyes closed in the early post-landing phase, they can have difficulty keeping their balance when that visual input is taken away, because their inner ear and cerebellum, both of which rely on gravity for inputs and normally assist the eyes with balance, coordination, and orientation, haven't been as active while in space."

She said important recovery milestones, such as regaining pre-flight baseline balance, typically occur within seven to 10 days, allowing astronauts to resume everyday activities like driving.

Many misconceptions about spaceflight medicine stem from dramatic portrayals in popular media, where medical emergencies are often exaggerated for dramatic effect or important preventive measures are omitted entirely.

"Overall, in-flight medical issues tend to be over-exaggerated or under-represented, probably because they aren't as exciting for the silver screen," Dr Chough added.

Contrary to Hollywood portrayals, NASA has never had to return an astronaut early from space due to medical issues - a testament to the rigorous preventive approach at the heart of aerospace medicine.

To understand the science behind space travel, NDTV spoke with Dr W Selvamurthy, President of Amity University and a renowned medical physiologist. With decades of experience studying human adaptation in extreme environments - from submarines to the icy heights of Siachen and now to space - Dr Selvamurthy offered a unique perspective on what Group Captain Shukla would have experienced in orbit.

The Microgravity Challenge

The ISS orbits Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometres, where the gravitational pull is significantly reduced. This creates a microgravity environment, one of the most defining and challenging aspects of space travel.

"In microgravity, the gravitational force that influences our physiological systems is absent," Dr Selvamurthy said. "The first system to be affected is the cardiovascular system. On Earth, gravity helps regulate blood flow. In space, without that force, blood rushes toward the head, leading to fluid redistribution and pressure changes in the brain."

This shift can cause facial puffiness, nasal congestion, and even vision changes. The heart, which no longer has to work against gravity, may weaken over time. However, Dr Selvamurthy reassured that during a short duration mission, these effects are minimal and reversible.

Balance And Orientation

Another system impacted by microgravity is the vestibular system, responsible for balance and spatial orientation.

"Our sense of equilibrium is maintained by the semi-circular canals in the inner ear," Dr Selvamurthy said. "These rely on gravity to function properly. In space, astronauts often experience disorientation, dizziness, and motion sickness."

The cerebellum, which coordinates movement and balance, also undergoes changes. Astronauts must adapt quickly to floating in a weightless environment, where even simple tasks like eating or sleeping require new techniques.

Disrupted Biological Rhythms

On Earth, our bodies are synchronised with the 24-hour day-night cycle. But on the ISS, astronauts see 16 sunrises and sunsets every 24 hours. This rapid cycling of light and dark can disrupt the circadian rhythm - the internal clock that regulates sleep, hormone production, and metabolism.

"Sleep is deeply tied to solar cues," said Dr Selvamurthy. "In space, the absence of a consistent light-dark cycle affects neurotransmitters in the brain, leading to sleep disturbances and fatigue."

To counter this, astronauts follow a strict schedule and use artificial lighting to simulate Earth-like conditions. Over time, their bodies adjust to social cues rather than solar ones.

Muscles, Bones, And The Body's Framework

One of the well-documented effects of space travel is muscle atrophy and bone density loss.

"On Earth, gravity provides resistance that keeps our muscles and bones strong," Dr Selvamurthy said. "In space, without that resistance, weight-bearing muscles weaken, and bones lose minerals."

However, these changes typically occur during long-duration missions.

"In a short duration mission, the impact on muscle and bone health is negligible," he added. "There may be minor deconditioning, but it is not clinically significant."

Astronauts engage in daily exercise routines using resistance bands and specialised equipment to maintain physical fitness.

The Psychological Frontier

Beyond the physical, space travel also poses psychological challenges. Astronauts live in confined quarters, isolated from family and familiar surroundings.

"Monotony, sensory deprivation, and the fear of the unknown can lead to stress," Dr Selvamurthy said. "Living in a small space with a few people for an extended period can be mentally taxing."

To prepare astronauts for these conditions, psychological training is as important as physical conditioning. Group Captain Shukla has undergone rigorous training to build resilience and adaptability.

Yoga: India's Space Medicine

One of the unique aspects of India's astronaut training programme is the integration of yoga.

"Yoga is our Brahmastra," Dr Selvamurthy said. "It is prophylactic, promotive, and curative. It prevents illness, enhances performance, and aids recovery."

Scientific studies conducted by Dr Selvamurthy and his team have shown that yoga improves immunity, cognitive function, and emotional stability.

"Practices like pranayama and meditation help regulate breathing, reduce stress, and maintain focus," he said. "They are especially valuable in the closed, high-stress environment of space."

Group Captain Shukla has been trained in yoga as part of his pre-mission preparation. According to Dr Selvamurthy, this will not only help him stay healthy but also enhance his operational efficiency.

Union Science Minister Dr Jitendra Singh called the Group Captain's return "a moment of glory for India as one of her illustrious sons returns from a successful voyage, having conducted for the posterity, life-bearing experiments in microgravity, never done before. Bharat today finds an enduring space in the world of space."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said he joined the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shukla on his return from a historic mission to space.

"As India's first astronaut to visit the ISS, Group Captain Shukla inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage and pioneering spirit. It marks another milestone towards our own human space flight mission - Gaganyaan."

India Congratulates Group Captain Shukla

The Union cabinet on Tuesday passed a resolution on the return of Group Captain Shukla from the ISS.

"This is an occasion of immense pride, glory, and joy for the entire nation. The Union cabinet, along with the nation, congratulates Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on his successful return to Earth. He has completed a historic 18-day mission aboard the ISS, marking the first time an Indian astronaut has been to the station. This achievement opens a new chapter in India's space programme, representing a giant leap in our journey into space and offering a golden glimpse into its future," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a post on X.

"The Union cabinet also extends congratulations to the entire team at ISRO, including the scientists and engineers, for this historic success," he added.