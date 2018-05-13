Videos Show Indian Army Test 'Air Cavalry' Concept In Rajasthan. Details Here

Indian Army recently tested the Air Cavalry concept, used by the US in Vietnam, in Rajasthan

Ex #VijayPrahar. Strike formations of the Sapta Shakti Command rehearsed offensive maneuvers involving attack helicopters operating in conjunction with Tanks to deliver & destroy the enemy armour. Christened as 'The Air Cavalry', the concept was tried in the exercise.#IndianArmypic.twitter.com/fIypBWijnv - ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 5, 2018

In the ongoing Ex VIJAY PRAHAR in the deserts of Mahajan Firing Ranges close to Suratgarh, the mechanised forces display their capability by delivering a decisive blow on their adversary - one of the objectives of the strike formations of the Sapta Shakti Command. pic.twitter.com/ZWUVRKLYov - Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) May 5, 2018

Ex #VijayPrahar. Special Forces of the Sapta Shakti Command demonstrated a combat fee fall operation. A body of 100 highly trained troops were dropped from a height of 4 Km on a pitch dark night over unknown territory. #IndianArmy@SpokespersonMoD@PIB_India@HQ_IDS_Indiapic.twitter.com/JVqshaIZQK - ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 5, 2018

The Defence Ministry has approved the purchase of six of the most advanced Apache helicopters for the army