3 Villagers Dead As MiG-21 Jet Crashes Into Rajasthan Home, Pilot Ejects

The incident was reported from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh.

Three people were killed after an Air Force MIG-21 Fighter aircraft crashed into their home in a Rajasthan village today, officials have said.

The aircraft crashed shortly after its take off from the Suratgarh airbase due to technical snag near Pilibanga in Hanumangarh district.

The pilot jumped from the aircraft in time using a parachute, officials said, adding that he is reported to be safe.

The Air Force said a probe has been ordered into the incident.

"A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," it tweeted.