Pics: Air Force's Helicopter Stunts, Aerial Aerobatics At Mumbai Air Show

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday kickstarted its "Mumbai Air Show" as part of an outreach programme aimed at creating awareness and fostering a deeper connection between the IAF and the local community.

The IAF, in coordination with the Maharashtra Government, will host the aerial show till January 14 between 12 pm to 1 pm over Marine Drive.

The captivating displays and demonstrations will showcase the skills, capabilities, and professionalism of the IAF, a defence release said.

"The event will comprise aerobatic displays by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team (SKAT) and the 'Sarang' Helicopter display team," a defence release said.

The event would also feature a diverse range of aerial activities, including a flypast and low-level aerobatic display by the Su-30 MKI, freefall and parachute displays by the 'Akashganga' team and C-130 aircraft, said the release.

The one-hour-long aerial display on each day can be viewed from the iconic Marine Drive, a 3km long sea-facing road that curves along the Arabian Sea coast.

Ahead of its three-day aerial display in the metropolis, the IAF conducted preparatory drills in south Mumbai, which showed jets conducting breathtaking aerobatic manoeuvres in the skies.

The Suryakiran aerobatic team, after its first display on Friday, posted on social media, "Back again in the city of dreams "Aamchi Mumbai" after 20 years."

Businessman Anand Mahindra, praising the IAF for its aerial display, wrote on X, "The IAF air show rehearsal in Mumbai today. Precision & Excellence. The approach we should use in every task we undertake. To say that the IAF is inspiring would be an understatement..." (sic)

"Mesmerised with the enthralling airshow by Suryakiran Aerobatic Team in Aamchi Mumbai," actor R Madhavan wrote.

In view of the 'Mumbai Air Show 2024', the Mumbai Traffic Police has made traffic arrangements which will be in place from 9 am to 5 pm today and tomorrow.

Meanwhile, two runways of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will also remain closed from 12 pm to 1 pm on January 13 and 14.

"Passengers are urged to verify their scheduled flights with their respective airlines before heading to the airport during these days," the CSMIA posted on X.

