Pakistan Bans Indian Movies In The Country Post Balakot Air Strike

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also said that he has instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to crack down on "made-in-India advertisements".

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 26, 2019 23:01 IST
The move comes after India conducted air-strikes in the early hours today in Balakot


Islamabad: 

Hours after a swift 90-second air strike by the Indian Air Force destroyed the biggest Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot, the Pakistan government put a ban on Indian films in the country. This comes after many Indian producers said their movies will not release in Pakistan reacting to the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF soldiers.

Pakistan's information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the country's film exhibitors association will be boycotting the Indian films.

He also said that he has instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to crack down on "made-in-India advertisements".

The makers of films such as "Total Dhamaal", "Luka Chuppi", "Arjun Patiala", "Notebook" and "Kabir Singh" had announced that they will not screen their movies in Pakistan.

The Balakot air strike comes 12 days after Jaish terrorists carried out a suicide bombing by ramming a car laden with 60 kg explosives into a security convoy of CRPF personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The air strike carried out by India in the early hours today resulted in killing of a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said in New Delhi.

