'A Dream Come True': Air Force Officer Who Flew With Daughter

In a first for the Indian Air Force (IAF), a father-daughter duo flew in the same formation of Hawk-132 aircraft in Karnataka's Bidar earlier this year.

Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma and his daughter Ananya created history by flying the aircraft in the same formation on May 30 this year.

"There has not been any previous instance in the Indian Air Force where a father and his daughter were part of the same fighter formation for a mission," the IAF said in a release.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma described the moment as "a dream come true."

''A few days back, both of us flew in the same formation - in the Hawk aircraft. That was the biggest day of my life," Mr Sharma said.

He said his daughter Ananya always wanted to become a pilot. "After her commissioning as a Flying Officer, Ananya came and saluted me. I was really proud. I'm still very proud," he said.

Ananya, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in December 2021, said the sound of fighter jets always inspired her.

''Growing up, we were mostly always posted to fighter bases so we would often hear the sound of jets flying over us, and knowing that my father is flying on of them was always inspiring for me.''

Ms Sharma said while she was curious about the absence of women fighter pilots in the Air Force, his father motivated her to become one.

''As a child, I would often ask him why women fighter pilots were not there in the Indian Air Force. And he would tell me in his characteristic style, 'Don't worry, you will be one.''