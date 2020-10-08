Indian Air Force Day 2020: Greetings And Spectacular Air Show In Pics

Indian Air Force Day Image: In a first, the Rafale fighter jets will be part of IAF Day

The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 88th anniversary today. A stunning air show is underway at the Hindon air base in Ghaziabad near Delhi. This year the India Air Force Day is special. The newly acquired Rafale fighter jets are part of the show for the first time. The five Rafale jets were formally inducted into the IAF on September 10, is a major boost to India's air power. Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932. "My congratulations to all air warriors... on behalf of the air warriors I world like to assure all Indians that the Indian Air Force is ever ready to guard our borders," Air chief RKS Bhadauria said in his address today.

"As we enter the 89th year, the IAF is undergoing a transformational change. We are entering an era which will redefine where we employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations," Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria added.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers and leaders greeted the air warriors on Air Force Day.

Indian Air Force Day 2020: Greetings and messages

On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. The nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

I extend my warmest greetings to all Air Force personnel on the 88th Air Force Day.

Our Air Warriors are known for their professionalism, excellence and courage. They have made the country proud in war and peace.

May they touch the sky with glory.@IAF_MCC#AFDay2020#AirForceDay — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 8, 2020

एयर फोर्स डे पर भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी वीर योद्धाओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप न सिर्फ देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं, बल्कि आपदा के समय मानवता की सेवा में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हैं। मां भारती की रक्षा के लिए आपका साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है।#AFDay2020pic.twitter.com/0DYlI7zpe6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

My felicitations and best wishes to the air warriors and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day-2020.

Eighty eight years of dedication, sacrifice and excellence mark the journey of the IAF which is today a lethal and formidable force to reckon with. #AFDay2020@IAF_MCCpic.twitter.com/jo0t1dIv20 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2020



Indian Air Force Day 2020: See in Pics

#WATCH Indian Air Force fighter jet carries out vertical charlie manoeuvre at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, as IAF celebrates its 88th anniversary today.#AirForceDay2020pic.twitter.com/K68On8puHb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

#WATCH Rafale fighter jet carries out a minimum radius turn within an area smaller than a hockey field forming a figure of eight, on the 88th IAF day, at Hindon airbase pic.twitter.com/3GB7CMs0YX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

Indian Air Force Day Image: IAF celebrates 88th anniversary today

Indian Air Force Day Image: India showcases its air power

Indian Air Force Day Image: President, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh and others greeted the IAF

Indian Air Force Day Image: IAF's stunning air show at Hindon air base

On the occasion of 88th #AirForceDay#IndianNavy extends warm greetings to all Air Warriors. May you all continue to "Touch the Sky with Glory".#AFDay2020@IAF_MCCpic.twitter.com/osMneW7Zfd — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) October 8, 2020

‘Touch the Sky with Glory'



General MM Naravane #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy convey best wishes on 88th #AirForceDay to All Ranks of #IndianAirForce. May glory and success always be with #IndianAirForce. pic.twitter.com/ShHfmbIqmU — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 8, 2020

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh attended the Indian Air Force Day celebrations today. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria inspected the Indian Air Force Day parade. The Nishan Toli march was led by Squadron Leader Shivangi Rajawat at Air Force Day.