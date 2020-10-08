Indian Air Force Day 2020: Greetings And Spectacular Air Show In Pics

Indian Air Force Day: This year the India Air Force Day is special. The newly acquired Rafale fighter jets are part of the show or the first time. "My congratulations to all air warriors...," Air chief RKS Bhadauria said in his address today.

Indian Air Force Day 2020: Greetings And Spectacular Air Show In Pics

Indian Air Force Day Image: In a first, the Rafale fighter jets will be part of IAF Day

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 88th anniversary today. A stunning air show is underway at the Hindon air base in Ghaziabad near Delhi. This year the India Air Force Day is special. The newly acquired Rafale fighter jets are part of the show for the first time. The five Rafale jets were formally inducted into the IAF on September 10, is a major boost to India's air power. Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932. "My congratulations to all air warriors... on behalf of the air warriors I world like to assure all Indians that the Indian Air Force is ever ready to guard our borders," Air chief RKS Bhadauria said in his address today.

"As we enter the 89th year, the IAF is undergoing a transformational change. We are entering an era which will redefine where we employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations," Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria added.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers and leaders greeted the air warriors on Air Force Day.

Indian Air Force Day 2020: Greetings and messages   


Indian Air Force Day 2020: See in Pics  

gmf12uc

Indian Air Force Day Image: IAF celebrates 88th anniversary today

rqkj9k08

Indian Air Force Day Image: India showcases its air power

it6oo8pg

Indian Air Force Day Image: President, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh and others greeted the IAF

ql6scgf8

Indian Air Force Day Image: IAF's stunning air show at Hindon air base

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh attended the Indian Air Force Day celebrations today. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria inspected the Indian Air Force Day parade. The Nishan Toli march was led by Squadron Leader Shivangi Rajawat at Air Force Day.

Comments
Indian Air Force Day 2020IAF Day 2020Air Force Day Photos and greetings

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india