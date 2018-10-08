Indian Air Force Day Updates: President Wishes 'Valiant Air Warriors'

The Indian Air Force today celebrates its 86th anniversary.

The Indian Air Force on the occasion of its 86th anniversary will highlight the "untiring efforts and supreme sacrifices" made by its personnel, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

The Indian Air Force will hold a grand parade-cum-investiture ceremony at the Air Force Station at Hindon in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The parade will be followed by an air display and acrobatics by the Air Force's various aircraft, including Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter jets and Rudra helicoptors. Following the parade, visitors can also witness static display of aircraft, weapon, radar and missiles systems of the Indian Air Force, news agency IANS reported.

The Indian Air Force was born in 1932 as the Royal Indian Air Force under then British rule. The name was changed to Indian Air Force in 1950.

Here are the live updates on 86th Air Force Day: