India-New Zealand Match Tickets Being Sold For Over Rs 1 Lakh, 1 Arrested

A man has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly black marketing the tickets of the World Cup semifinal match between India and New Zealand.

Police said the man was caught while he was trying to sell the tickets for Rs 1,20,000 each. They have recovered two tickets from him.

A case has been registered against two people, officials said, adding that a search is on to trace the other accused who was involved in the black marketing of the match.

India will take on New Zealand tomorrow at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Team India enters the upcoming match with an impeccable record in the group stage, having emerged victorious in all nine of their league matches.

New Zealand secured a spot in the last four by winning five out of their nine matches, overcoming a challenging four-match losing streak.