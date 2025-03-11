"India Will Rise For Welfare Of Other Countries, Not To Bully Others": RSS Leader Dattatreya Hosabale

India is living for the world and it will rise for the welfare of other countries, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has said.

At a book launch event on Monday, Mr Hosabale said, "India is living for the world. India will rise not only for its benefit. India will rise not to crush or bully other countries; India will rise for the welfare of other countries. This is India's aim."

Mr Hosabale said that Indians never felt inferior during Mughal rule, but British rule instilled a sense of superiority of English culture, leading to the persistence of "Englishism" and the prominence of English-medium education.

"During the Mughal period and the time of Islamic invasions, the people of the country never felt that they were inferior to the Mughals. However, during the British period, Indians started feeling that the British were superior to them. This mindset still exists today, which is why Englishism is still prevalent. Due to Englishism, people feel that those who cannot speak English are inferior, which is why the prominence of English-medium education persists. We need freedom from the colonization of the mind," said the RSS General Secretary.

Mr Hosabale questioned the use of "India" in official contexts. He called for changing this practice and using "Bharat".

"During the G-20 summit, the invitation card for Rashtrapati Bhavan and the invitation card for the PM on January 26 had Republic of Bharat written in English. Constitution of India in English and Bharat ka Samvidhan in Hindi, It is the 'Constitution of India', 'Reserve Bank of India'...why is it like this? Why do we have to do this everywhere? Such a question should be raised. It should be rectified. If the country's name is Bharat, it should only be called that way," Mr Hosabale said.

