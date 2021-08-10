India Urges Its Nationals To Leave Afghanistan On 'Special Flight' Today

The Taliban said Monday they had turned their sights on Mazar-i-Sharif (File)

India has asked its nationals to leave Afghanistan today on a "special flight" from Mazar-i-Sharif - the country's fourth largest city - amid intense fighting with the Taliban.

A spokesperson of the insurgents announced on social media that they had launched a four-pronged attack on the city. They have already captured Sheberghan to its west and Kunduz and Taloqan in the east.

New Delhi has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

Mazar-i-Sharif is the largest city in the north and considered a linchpin to the government's control over the area.

Afghanistan's long-running conflict has escalated dramatically since May, when the US-led military coalition began the pullout of its forces - the exercise is set to be completed before the end of the month.

As the Taliban have taken control of several districts across the country, US intelligence assessments have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing.