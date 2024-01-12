India To Launch Cervical Cancer Vaccination Campaign Later This Year

In a significant move to tackle cervical cancer, India will launch an extensive Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign targeting girls in the 9-14 age group. The immunisation drive will unfold in three phases, with over 7 crore doses prepared for the initial stage.

Cervical cancer, currently the second leading cause of cancer among women in India, is poised to become a major focus of the government's immunisation program. The World Health Organization (WHO) ranks cervical cancer as the fourth most common type of cancer globally, emphasizing the urgency of preventive measures.

The HPV vaccine, which is currently available commercially for around Rs 2,000 per dose, is designed to combat not only cervical cancer but also other related malignancies affecting the anus, vagina, and oropharynx. Additionally, the vaccine offers protection against strains responsible for genital warts, providing a comprehensive shield against the various health risks associated with HPV.

India, accounting for approximately a fifth of the world's cervical cancer cases, is witnessing a concerning rise in cancer incidence. The number of cancer cases is projected to surge from 14.6 lakh in 2022 to 15.7 lakh in 2025, underscoring the critical need for robust preventive measures.

The government's decision to include cervical cancer in its immunisation program aligns with its broader goal of making the vaccine accessible to all. Government plans to provide the vaccine free of charge, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder access to this vital preventive measure.

By targeting a younger age group, the campaign aims to build a foundation of immunity early on, potentially reducing the burden of cervical cancer in the coming years.