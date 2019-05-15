India To Host Part Of International Army Games For First Time In August

The international military sports event will be held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. (File)

In a first, India will host a part of an international military sports event in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer over nine days in August, in a bid to promote bonhomie among the participating countries, senior officials of Army said Tuesday. It is also for the first time that an Indian team will participate in this competition, they said.

International Army Games, organised by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, have been taking place since 2015. Nearly 32 countries participate in the event.

In 2019, it is proposed that the International Army Games will have 32 disciplines to be hosted by 10 countries -- Russia, India, China, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Mongolia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, they said.

India will host the fifth Army International Scout Masters Competition as part of the games, an official said.

The India leg of the event is being held at the culturally rich golden city of Jaisalmer, nestled in the Thar desert.

"A total of eight countries -- Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Zimbabwe, Armenia, Belarus, China and India -- will participate in this leg. The competition is being held in India for the first time under the aegis of the Indian Army and being organised by the Konark Corps at Jaisalmer military station," Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said.

The Army Games have been a platform for participating nations to interact and promote bonhomie.

The Army Scout Masters Competition will be conducted from August 6 to August 14, officials said.

A Russian delegation, senior military and diplomatic dignitaries from participating countries visited Jaisalmer Military Station on May 14 and 15. The delegates were shown and briefed on the special training facilities st up at Jaisalmer and Pokhran, Col Anand said.

Officials said the aim of the competition is to enhance international military-to-military cooperation, assist each other in proliferation of best practices, develop competitive spirit amongst scouts participating and display combat capabilities and characteristics of modern weapons and equipment.

