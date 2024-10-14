India Summons Canada Envoy In Massive Escalation Of Diplomatic Row

India has summoned Canada's charge d' affairs in New Delhi after the diplomatic relations between the two countries witnessed a new low today. Foreign Ministry's summons to Stewart Wheeler followed the government's criticism of Canada for investigating the Indian ambassador and other diplomats as "persons of interest" over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The government called the allegations "preposterous" and a "strategy of smearing India for political gains".

"The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government that is centred around vote bank politics," the government said in a sharp rebuttal.