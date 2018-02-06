India Successfully Test-Fires Nuclear Capable Agni-1 Missile: 10 Facts

Agni-1 missile, an indigenously developed short-range nuclear capable ballistic missile, was successfully test-fired today off the Odisha coast.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 06, 2018 15:33 IST
Agni-1 missile weighs around 12 tonnes and can carry payloads up to 1,000 kg. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi:  An indigenously developed short-range nuclear capable ballistic Agni-1 was successfully test-fired today at 8:30 am from a mobile launcher at Pad 4 of the Integrated Test Range at Odisha's Dr Abdul Kalam Island, formerly known as Wheeler Island. Agni-1 was launched as a part of a periodic training activity by the Strategic Forces Command or SFC of the Indian Army to consolidate operational readiness. The defence forces described the trial as a "complete success" and said that all the mission objectives were met during the test. It was 18th version of Agni-I, which could achieve all parameters within the stipulated time period, said defence sources. The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) had successfully tested country's longest indigenously developed nuclear missile Agni-V on January 18 last month.
Here are 10 Facts about Agni-1 missile:
 
  1. The short-range nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-1 has a strike range of over 700 km.
  2. Agni-1 is an indigenously developed surface-to-surface, single-stage missile which was inducted into service in 2004.
  3. The state-of-the-art missile, is propelled by a solid rocket propellant system. It was launched as part of a regular training exercise by the armed forces.
  4. The sophisticated Agni-1 missile is equipped with a specialised navigation system that ensures it reaches the target with a high degree of precision.
  5. The defence sources said that the trajectory of the trial was tracked by a battery of sophisticated radars, telemetry observation stations, electro-optic instruments and naval ships right from its launch till the missile hit the target area with pin-point accuracy.
  6. Agni-1 missile has already been inducted into the armed forces and has proved its performance in terms of range, accuracy and lethality, the defence sources said, adding that the trial reconfirms the Army's readiness to fire it at short notice.
  7. Agni-1 missile weighs around 12 tonnes. It is 15-metre-long and can carry payloads up to 1,000 kg.
  8. The missile, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, can hit a target beyond 700 km.
  9. Agni-1 missile was developed by the Advanced Systems Laboratory or ASL in collaboration with the Defence Research Development Laboratory (DRDL) and the Research Centre Imarat (RCI). The Advanced Systems Laboratory is the premier missile development laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
  10. The missile was integrated by the Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad.  The last trial was successfully conducted on November 22, 2016, from the same base.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

