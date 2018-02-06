India Successfully Test-Fires Nuclear Capable Agni-1 Missile: 10 Facts

Agni-1 missile weighs around 12 tonnes and can carry payloads up to 1,000 kg. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi:
An indigenously developed short-range nuclear capable ballistic Agni-1
was successfully test-fired today at 8:30 am from a mobile launcher at Pad 4 of the Integrated Test Range at Odisha's Dr Abdul Kalam Island, formerly known as Wheeler Island. Agni-1 was launched as a part of a periodic training activity by the Strategic Forces Command or SFC of the Indian Army to consolidate operational readiness. The defence forces described the trial as a "complete success" and said that all the mission objectives were met during the test. It was 18th version of Agni-I, which could achieve all parameters within the stipulated time period, said defence sources. The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) had successfully tested country's longest indigenously developed nuclear missile Agni-V on January 18 last month.