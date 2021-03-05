India Successfully Test-Fires Advanced Ramjet Technology Missile

DRDO successfully conducted flight test of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) Technology

The DRDO said it successfully carried out a flight test of its solid fuel-ducted ramjet (SFDR) missile propulsion system on Friday morning at the Chandipur test range in Odisha.

"All the subsystems, including the booster motor and nozzle-less motor, performed as expected (during the flight test)," the statement issued by government-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said.

At present, the SFDR missile propulsion technology is available only with a handful of countries in the world, it said.

"During the test, air launch scenario was simulated using a booster motor. Subsequently, the nozzle-less booster accelerated it to the required Mach number (speed) for Ramjet operation," it said.

Successful demonstration of SFDR technology has provided DRDO with a technological advantage which will enable it to develop long range air-to-air missiles, it added.