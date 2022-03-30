India Successfully Test-Fires 2 More Surface-To-Air Missiles Off Odisha Coast

On Sunday, too, two Army-version MRSAMs were test-fired from the Integrated Test Range.

India today flight-tested two more rounds of Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles off the Odisha coast, DRDO sources said.

The Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles or MRSAMs were test-fired from the Integrated Test Range launch pad-III at Chandipur near here before noon, they said.

Both the tests successful, the sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

On Sunday, too, two Army-version MRSAMs were test-fired from the Integrated Test Range.

The district administration of Balasore shifted people residing nearby to a camp ahead of the test.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)