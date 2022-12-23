India Starts Nasal Vaccines Today. Where Can You Get It

New Delhi: The government today approved the inclusion of an intranasal Covid vaccine in the vaccination programme as a booster dose for adults. The inclusion comes amid a surge in cases in China and some other countries.
Here's your 5-point cheatsheet on the nasal vaccine:
The two-drop India-made nasal vaccine, iNCOVACC, will be introduced on the Co-WIN platform this evening.
The vaccine, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, will only be available at private centres for now.
Those who have taken Covishield and Covaxin can take the nasal vaccine as a heterologous booster dose.
In heterologous boosting, a person administered a different vaccine from the one that was used for the primary dose series.
The needle-free vaccine received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India in November for restricted use in an emergency situation.
