India Starts Nasal Vaccines Today. Where Can You Get It

The two-drop India-made nasal vaccine, iNCOVACC, will be introduced on the Co-WIN platform this evening.

The vaccine, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, will only be available at private centres for now.

Those who have taken Covishield and Covaxin can take the nasal vaccine as a heterologous booster dose.

In heterologous boosting, a person administered a different vaccine from the one that was used for the primary dose series.