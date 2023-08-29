'Developed Nations Talk About Climate Action But Don't Act': S Jaishankar

India is setting an example to the world in combating the climate change crisis and transitioning to the use of green and renewable sources of energy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told NDTV this afternoon in an exclusive interview ahead of the G20 Summit in Delhi next weekend. Asked about the role of developed countries in the climate change crisis, Mr Jaishankar remarked "people who preach don't practice" and said India had to show the global community the way forward with its actions.

"I agree that people who preach, don't practice it. What we have to do is, with our actions, we have to show the world. We must debate at the debating forums. But we have to embarrass people if they back out of promises made (at talk shops). As a voice of global south, it is our responsibility," he said.

"We have gone to 125 countries and asked them about G20 issues. The climate issue is getting worse. This is not a different department. Climate disasters are happening regularly and have become a major economic disruptor. If supply chains are interrupted by climate changes, your entire economy will be in jeopardy."