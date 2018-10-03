7 Rohingya Sent To Assam Border To Be Deported To Myanmar: Official

The seven Rohingya Muslims were jailed since 2012 on charges of illegal entry. (Representational)

The government is sending seven Rohingyas -- who have been in India since 2012 and served jail terms for irregular entry -- back to Myanmar. The move has drawn criticism from the United Nations, their forcible return could mean a violation international law.

"Given the ethnic identity of the men, this is a flagrant denial of their right to protection and could amount to refoulement," said Tendayi Achiume, the UN Special Rapporteur on racism.

Sources said the Rohingyas - who are from Kyauk Daw township in central Rakhine -- are being deported from a detention centre in Assam's Silchar. They would be handed over to the Myanmar authorities tomorrow.

Myanmar, sources said, is satisfied with all documentation and their identities.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said India should use its influence with Myanmar for reconciliation on Rohingya issue.

"These people will not go back in the present circumstances easily because they are afraid and because the system what is in place is to not something in which they can live with a dignified life. So, that massive investment needs to be done," UN secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

"I believe that countries like India that have really good relations with Myanmar are in a good place to put all possible pressure, like China, like others, on Myanmar to do this kind of investments and to create the conditions for people to go back," he said at a programme in Delhi.