7 Times India Showed Leadership In Climate Action

Amidst the ongoing urgent climate change, India has stood out as a world leader in making real moves toward a more eco-friendly future. The year 2023 has proven to be a time of notable progress, spotlighting India's dedication towards constructing an environmentally sound future.

In 2023, India took some important steps to show its commitment to a better, sustainable future:

1. Only country at COP28 to meet and exceed its 2030 NDC targets

India has achieved a major milestone by not only meeting but surpassing its 2030 climate targets at COP28. Remarkably, the country reduced its emissions per economic output by 33% from 2005 to 2019, achieving the 2030 NDC target over a decade ahead of schedule.

#WATCH | New Delhi: On CoP28 Summit in Dubai, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav says, “India has become the voice of developing nations in terms of environmental concerns… The concept of ‘Green Growth' proposed under the Delhi Declaration during the G20 Summit, has been… pic.twitter.com/FVoXrHdh3W — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

2. India and UAE co-hosted the Global Green Credit Initiative

COP28 witnessed the launch of India's Green Credit Initiative, a global platform promoting innovative environmental programs. In a historic move, the G20 nations, meeting as part of the New Delhi Declaration, embraced the Green Development Pact co-hosted by India and the UAE.

I am always very happy to meet my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Today's meeting during #COP28 has been very productive. Thanked him for the warm hospitality. Also discussed various issues aimed at deepening India-UAE friendship and making our planet more… pic.twitter.com/PmM3188lEx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2023

3. National Green Hydrogen Mission 2023

India aims to become a key global player in green hydrogen production and its use in transportation and power. The National Green Hydrogen Mission 2023 not only ensures cleaner energy but also opens doors for exporting green hydrogen and its by-products.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission will make India a leading producer and supplier of Green Hydrogen in the world.

It would result in attractive investment and business opportunities for the industry. — Ministry of Power (@MinOfPower) January 5, 2023

4. Mission LiFE promotes sustainable living globally

Under its G20 presidency, India prioritised climate action and sustainability. Initiatives like Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) are fostering awareness and encouraging sustainable living practices worldwide.

Mission LiFE is a global movement to safeguard our environment from impact of climate change. https://t.co/aW6Vr556TA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2022

5. India's first green budget unveiled in 2023

The Union Budget 2023-24 highlights green growth as a top priority. With a focus on environmentally friendly industries, sustainable agriculture, and clean energy, the budget aims to create numerous green jobs, supporting India's economic transition.

This year's Budget focusses on:



Sustainable Future,



Green Growth,



Green Economy,



Green Infrastructure,



Green Jobs. #AmritKaalBudgetpic.twitter.com/txwhLNpof5 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 1, 2023

6. PM Modi launches International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), a global effort covering 97 countries to protect big cats like tigers, lions, snow leopards, pumas, jaguars, and cheetahs. Strengthening global cooperation, the alliance emphasises the conservation of these majestic creatures.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) today in Karnataka



???? IBCA will focus on protection & conservation of seven major big cats of the world, viz. Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah #50YearsOfProjectTigerpic.twitter.com/dk9yHfKDIc — MoEF&CC (@moefcc) April 9, 2023

7. Bhadla Solar Park: world's largest solar park in 2023

As of 2023, India is the proud owner of the world's largest solar park, the Bhadla Solar Park. Spanning over 5700 hectares, it has a massive capacity of 2245 megawatts, solidifying its position among the globe's leading solar energy initiatives.