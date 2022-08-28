India Reports 9,436 New Covid Cases, 30 Deaths

Covid death count in India has climbed to 5,27,754. (File)

With 9,436 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, India's tally of infections rose to 4,44,08,132, while the count of active cases has declined to 86,591, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death count due to the disease has climbed to 5,27,754 with 30 new fatalities being recorded. In addition, 27 deaths have been reconciled by Kerala and 100 deaths by Goa, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The count of active cases now comprises 0.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 720 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.93 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.70 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,37,93,787, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent, as per the data.

According to the ministry, 211.66 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Thirty fresh fatalities due to the disease were reported in the country -- six from Maharashtra, five from Delhi, four from Chhattisgarh, three from West Bengal, two each from Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, and one each from Goa, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and Sikkim.

