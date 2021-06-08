India's Daily COVID-19 Count Under 1 Lakh After 63 Days, Positivity 4.62%

India reported 2,123 deaths over the period of 24 hours

India today reported 86,498 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest in 66 days, showed government data. The daily positivity rate stood at 4.62 per cent.

Here are the top points:

1. Active cases have decreased by 97,907 in last 24 hours

2. Maharashtra continues to be the worst Covid-hit state. It is followed by four southern states: Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh.

3. 23.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

4. Recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 26th consecutive day.

5. The positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stood at 4.62 per cent. India has been reporting positivity rate below 10 per cent for 15 consecutive days now.

6. India reported 2,123 deaths over the period of 24 hours, taking the total deaths in the county to 3.51 lakh.

7. In a national address on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his government would take back control of the vaccination drive from the states and provide vaccines free of charge to all above 18 from June 21.