Live Updates - 'False Allegations': India Rebuts Pak At UN Rights Body Over Jammu And Kashmir

Pakistan has been making unsuccessful attempts to flag Kashmir at various international forums

India addressed a UN meet today countering Pakistan's repeated claims of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. Saying that Pakistan is using a "fabricated narrative", India in a stern worded statement accused the neighbouring country of making "false allegations."

Pakistan, which has been making unsuccessful attempts to flag Kashmir at various international forums, today claimed at the UN Human Rights Council that it should investigate the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted the arrests of political leaders in the state. Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi even cited a "nuclearised" Southeast Asia.

India has always said that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and told the international community that the changes made in the status of Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter, which most nations have accepted.

The Indian delegation today is being led by Ajay Bisaria, the High Commissioner expelled by Pakistan as part of a five-point plan to downgrade ties with India, and Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary East, who is addressing the gathering.

