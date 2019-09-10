Live Updates - 'False Allegations': India Rebuts Pak At UN Rights Body Over Jammu And Kashmir

Geneva:
Pakistan has been making unsuccessful attempts to flag Kashmir at various international forums
India addressed a UN meet today countering Pakistan's repeated claims of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. Saying that Pakistan is using a "fabricated narrative", India in a stern worded statement accused the neighbouring country of making "false allegations."
Pakistan, which has been making unsuccessful attempts to flag Kashmir at various international forums, today claimed at the UN Human Rights Council that it should investigate the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted the arrests of political leaders in the state. Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi even cited a "nuclearised" Southeast Asia.
India has always said that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and told the international community that the changes made in the status of Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter, which most nations have accepted.
The Indian delegation today is being led by Ajay Bisaria, the High Commissioner expelled by Pakistan as part of a five-point plan to downgrade ties with India, and Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary East, who is addressing the gathering.
Here are the Live Updates of India's statement at the UN:
One delegation (Pakistan) has given a running commentary with offensive rhetoric of false allegations and concocted charges against my country. World is aware that this fabricated narrative comes from epicentre of global terrorism, where ring leaders were sheltered for years: India attacks Pakistan at UN rights body meet.
As a result of recent legislative measures progressive policies will now be fully applicable to our citizens in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. These will end gender discrimination,better protect juvenile rights&make applicable rights to education, information and work: India at UN human rights body meet
Secretary (East) MEA, Vijay Thakur Singh in Geneva on Jammu and Kashmir: My Government is taking affirmative action by adopting progressive policies to promote socio-economic equality and justice.
Scrapping Article 370 was a parliamentary decision in a bid to end discrimination: India at UN rights body meet.
Basic services have been ensured and restrictions are being eased in Jammu and Kashmir continuously, India at UN Human Rights Council meet.
Article 370 abrogation was a sovereign rights decision, India says at UN rights body countering Pakistan's claims of human rights violation in Kashmir.