India's Presidency 'Most Ambitious' In G20 History: Sherpa Amitabh Kant

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that India "tripled the substantive work" during its Presidency (File/ANI)

India's G20 Presidency has emerged as the “most ambitious” in the history of the grouping with the highest number of outcomes and annexed documents. The G20 Summit today also witnessed the adoption of the Delhi Declaration.

India took over the G20 presidency from Indonesia on December 1, 2022, and has now surpassed other nations in terms of outcomes (Line of Effort) and annexed or presidency documents. India's G20 Presidency has witnessed a total of 112 outcomes and annexed documents, which is more than double the outcomes during Indonesia's Presidency.

The presidency documents do not include Working Group outcome documents.

Indonesia had a total of 50 outcomes while Italy, which assumed the G20 presidency in 2021, had 65 outcomes. It is followed by Saudi Arabia (2020) with 30 outcomes, Japan (2019) with 29 outcomes, Argentina (2018) with 33 outcomes, and Germany (2017) with 22 outcomes.

In a tweet on Saturday, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that India “tripled the substantive work” during its Presidency.

“G20 India has been the MOST ambitious in the history of G20 presidencies. With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than tripled the substantive work from previous presidencies,” Mr Kant wrote.

In another post on X, formerly Twitter, the G20 Sherpa said, “Historical & Path breaking #G20 Declaration with 100% consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues. The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity in today's world. Demonstrates PM Narendra Modi's leadership in today's world”.

India has left its footprint on the G20 outcomes by naming them after the country's various cities such as the Jaipur Call for Action to enhance MSMEs' access to information, Gandhinagar Implementation Roadmap for land restoration, Goa Roadmap for Tourism, Chennai High-Level Principles for Blue/Ocean Economy, and Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, in a tweet on Saturday, shared that the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, which has been now adopted, focuses on strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth, accelerating progress on SDGs, Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future, Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century, and Reinvigorating Multilateralism.

The 18th G20 Summit is being hosted by India in Delhi on September 9 and 10.