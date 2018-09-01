India Post Payments Bank: 5 Things To Know

People can use IPPB or India Post Payments Bank's products and services via multiple channels.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India Post Payments Bank or IPPB -- the largest payments bank in the country by network size on Saturday. The India Post Payments Bank will offer a range of products such as savings and current accounts, money transfer, direct benefit transfers, bill and utility payments, and enterprise and merchant payments. India Post Payments Bank offers three types of savings accounts - regular savings account, digital savings account and basic savings account. The annual interest rates on all three are fixed at 4 per cent.