'India Poised To Be Growth Engine Of World': RBI Governor's Top Quotes

“India is poised to become new growth engine of world. Domestic economy exhibits resilience on back of strong demand.”

“RBI retains GDP growth forecast for current fiscal at 6.5 pc with risks evenly balanced.”

“Indian forex reserves stood at $586.9 billion as on September 29.”

“Inflation is likely to ease in September. Central bank forecasts retail inflation at 5.4 pc for 2023-24. Retail inflation to moderate to 5.2 per cent in next year from the current level of 6.8 per cent. Our inflation target is 4 per cent, not 2 to 6 per cent; we remain vigilant to evolving inflation target,"

“Indian banking system continues to be resilient on back of improved asset quality.”