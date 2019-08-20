India Changes E-Tourist Visa Fee, Prices Slashed For Summer Months

A new five-year e-tourist visa will also be introduced with USD 80 fee.

India introduced a flexible e-tourist visa regime based on tourist footfall, with higher fee for July to March which is the peak season and a considerably lower fee if the visit to the country falls during April to June - the lean period.

Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Tuesday said the move was to encourage tourists to visit India.

"India will offer 30-day e-tourist visa with USD 10 fee during lean period April to June and USD 25 fee during peak tourism period from July to March," he said.

While the Home Ministry has approved the new visa regime, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is soon expected to give its approval on the fee aspect, officials said.

A new five-year e-tourist visa will be introduced with USD 80 fee and a one year e-tourist visa with USD 40 fee, Mr Patel said.

"For Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, lean period visa fees is USD 10 and for e-visa of 30 days, 1 year and 5 years is USD 25," the minister.

