'India Now Seen As Strong And Powerful Nation': Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that the perception that India was a "weak country" has changed in the past nine years because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is now considered as "strong and powerful."

Addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in his parliamentary constituency, the Defence Minister said that the perception regarding India has changed across the world now.

"Earlier there was a perception about India that it is a weak country, a country of poor, unemployed youth, but today you go to any country, India is not seen as a weak country but today India is considered as a strong and powerful country. The credit for this goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Rajnath Singh said.

He further said that it is happening for the first time in the history of India post-independence that any government is reaching the door of people to ensure that they avail the benefits of various welfare schemes.

"Our prime minister is worried and concerned if anyone eligible is not getting benefited by the schemes. He used to ask us to ensure that schemes should reach the beneficiaries in our constituencies,'' he added.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

Since its launch on November 15, 2023, the Prime Minister has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra all across the country.

On January 5, 2024, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra crossed a major milestone as the number of participants in the Yatra crossed 10 crore. This staggering number, which was reached within 50 days of the launch of the yatra, indicates the profound impact and unmatched ability of the Yatra to unite people across the nation towards a shared vision of Viksit Bharat.

