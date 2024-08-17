India, Japan To Hold '2+2' Ministerial Dialogue On August 20

Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will hold the next edition of the '2+2" dialogue with Japan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold the next edition of the '2+2" dialogue with their Japanese counterparts next week with a focus on further boosting overall strategic ties and reviewing the situation in the Indo-Pacific.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday that the third edition of India-Japan 2+2 foreign and defence ministerial dialogue will be held on August 20 in New Delhi.

The first edition of the dialogue was held in India in 2019 while the second one took place in Japan in 2022.

Japan's foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa and defence minister Minoru Kihara will be in New Delhi to attend the '2+2' dialogue.

The talks will give a major boost to overall India-Japan ties, Mr Jaiswal said.

The '2+2' dialogue with Japan was initiated to further deepen bilateral security and defence cooperation and bring greater depth to the special strategic and global partnership between the two countries.

India has the '2+2' ministerial format of dialogue with very few countries including the US, Australia and Russia.



