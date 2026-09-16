India Goes Digital For Climate Change, Launches Net Zero, Action Plan Platforms

In a bid to curb emissions and on the occasion of World Ozone Day, the Centre has unveiled two digital platforms designed for strengthening climate governance in India.

Union Minister for State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, launched two digital platforms: 'India's Net Zero Portal' and the 'National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) Dashboard'.

The two initiatives were introduced during an event in Mumbai. The aim behind the portal has been defined as one that attempts to enhance institutional coordination, support evidence-based evaluation, and establish a transparent tracking mechanism for both voluntary corporate commitments and state-level climate missions.

Targets For Corporates: India's Net Zero Portal

The 'Net Zero Portal' serves as a centralised digital platform for entities across sectors to register and publicly disclose their net zero strategies. The move aims to seek accountability and lays down operational guidelines for corporates. The portal seeks the participating organisations to list direct and indirect energy-related greenhouse gas emissions. It keeps reporting supply chain-related emissions as optional.

Apart from this, organisations can also list specific decarbonisation strategies, renewable energy integrations, energy efficiency upgrades, industrial process changes, and carbon removal methods.

Registered organizations are required to submit annual updates to record measurable progress. Entities completing verified declarations will eventually receive official acknowledgment from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

By maintaining a public repository of commitments, the portal seeks to build corporate accountability and promote long-term decarbonization planning across the private and public sectors.

Centralising Government Missions

Operating alongside the entity-level portal, the NAPCC Dashboard consolidates progress data across the specific National Missions operating under India's climate policy framework. The platform aims to unify performance indicators across multiple ministries, such as those leading solar energy deployment, water management, sustainable agriculture, and eco-restoration, into a single interface.

The main goal of the dashboard is to monitor and to ensure that there is inter-ministerial symmetry. The portal streamlines data sharing across government departments to assess sectoral needs and identify operational bottlenecks. The portal also connects national progress tracking directly to India's climate reporting requirements under international agreements.

India's Climate Governance

The rolling out of the platforms comes in the backdrop of multiple warnings from international bodies on climate change and disasters in our backyard as proof of the same. The simultaneous rollout of both platforms underscores a policy shift toward technology-enabled monitoring. By combining voluntary reporting for organizations and centralised tracking for government missions, the government says that the initiative aims to create an ecosystem with verifiable data to support India's long-term transition toward a low-carbon economy.