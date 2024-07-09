India Foundation's Shaurya Doval Nominated As Fellow Of World Academy Of Art And Science

Shaurya Doval is the Founding Director of India Foundation, a think tank based in Delhi.

The World Academy of Art and Science (WAAS), a global network of scientists, artists and scholars, announced the nomination of Shaurya Doval as a Fellow. Mr Doval is the Founding Director of India Foundation, a think tank based in Delhi.

The World Academy of Art and Science was founded by eminent figures such as Albert Einstein, Robert J Oppenheimer, and Joseph Rotblat and serves as an international think tank dedicated to addressing the complex challenges facing humanity.

WAAS Fellows include some of the world's leading thinkers, scientists, and policy-makers who work together to develop solutions to the complex challenges facing the world today.

Mr Doval's nomination as a Fellow of WAAS places him among a distinguished group of individuals who have contributed in their respective fields. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds a joint MBA Degree from the London Business School and the University of Chicago.

From India, notable past members include Former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was elected as an Honorary Fellow, and Dr Vikram Sarabhai, former Chairman of the Indian Atomic Energy Commission and popularly known as the "Father of Indian Space program".

His work spans diverse areas, including policy advocacy and economic development. He expressed his gratitude and said, "It is an honour to be nominated as a Fellow of the World Academy of Art and Science. I look forward to contributing to the Academy's mission of promoting interdisciplinary dialogue and finding sustainable solutions for the betterment of humanity," Mr Doval said.