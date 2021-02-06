Expect Double Digit, 11% Growth In The Coming Year: Foreign Minister

He also referred to six pillars mentioned in the Budget as part of vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. (File)

External Affairs S Jaishankar said on Saturday that the country is expected to see 11 per cent GDP growth in the coming year.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada, he also said Andhra Pradesh will get the kind of support it needs to open up possibilities in sectors such as manufacturing, food processing and agriculture.

"Our expectation is that we'll get double digit 11 per cent plus growth in the coming year. The issue for us is between corona recovery and economic recovery, what is the future direction we should be going. This time, it was clearly indicated by the budget," he said.

He said that development of Andhra Pradesh will also be boosted by multiple corridors passing through it.

"Andhra Pradesh will get the kind of support it needs to open up its possibilities, whether in the field of manufacturing, food processing, or agriculture," he said.

The minister referred to budget proposals relating to Andhra Pradesh including the development of Vizag as one of the five major fishing harbours and its potential as a hub for the production of medical devices.

He also referred to six pillars mentioned in union budget 2021-22 as part of the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and said the first pillar related to health and well-being. The minister said several steps were being taken to boost health infrastructure.