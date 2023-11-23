India Examining US Inputs Of 'Foiled Plot' To Kill Khalistani Terrorist

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is a dual citizen of the United States and Canada.

India said it is examining US inputs on the "nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others" amid reports that the US thwarted a plan to allegedly assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

"India takes such inputs seriously since it impinges on our own national security interests as well. Issues in the context of US inputs are already being examined by relevant departments," foreign ministry spokesman Aridam Bagchi said in response to media queries.

Today, the White House said the US is "treating a reported plot to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil with utmost seriousness" and has raised the issue with the Indian government "at the senior-most levels", reported news agency Reuters.

Asked about the FT report, White House spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Indian counterparts had "expressed surprise and concern" and "stated that activity of this nature was not their policy."

"We understand the Indian government is further investigating this issue and will have more to say about it in the coming days. We have conveyed our expectation that anyone deemed responsible should be held accountable," Reuters quoted her as saying.

Quoting un-named sources, Financial Times has reported that the US informed India about concerns regarding an alleged plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). The report said the US authorities also issued a warning to India over concerns the government in New Delhi was involved.

Pannun is a dual citizen of the United States and Canada.

The report came two months after Canada said there were "credible" allegations linking Indian agents to the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. India has rejected the allegations and sought evidence.

On Monday, the anti-terror National Investigation agency filed a case against Pannun, accusing him of issuing social media messages that said people flying with Air India were in danger. He had also claimed that Air India would not be allowed to operate on November 19.