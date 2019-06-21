India Dials Saudi Arabia Over Rising Oil Prices As US-Iran Ties Worsen

Dharmendra Pradhan expressed concerns about rising crude oil prices to his Saudi Arabian counterpart.

Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed concerns about rising crude oil prices to his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Khalid al-Falih, on Friday amid worsening US-Iranian tensions, a government statement said.

Global oil prices rose sharply on fears of a US military attack on Iran that would disrupt flows from the Middle East, which provides more than a fifth of the world's oil output.

Mr Pradhan told Mr Falih by telephone that he wanted Saudi Arabia to play an active role within OPEC and OPEC+ to keep oil prices at a reasonable level.

