India Dials Saudi Arabia Over Rising Oil Prices As US-Iran Ties Worsen

Global oil prices rose sharply on fears of a US military attack on Iran that would disrupt flows from the Middle East, which provides more than a fifth of the world's oil output.

All India | | Updated: June 21, 2019 22:47 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan expressed concerns about rising crude oil prices to his Saudi Arabian counterpart.


NEW DELHI: 

Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed concerns about rising crude oil prices to his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Khalid al-Falih, on Friday amid worsening US-Iranian tensions, a government statement said.

Global oil prices rose sharply on fears of a US military attack on Iran that would disrupt flows from the Middle East, which provides more than a fifth of the world's oil output.

Mr Pradhan told Mr Falih by telephone that he wanted Saudi Arabia to play an active role within OPEC and OPEC+ to keep oil prices at a reasonable level.
 

