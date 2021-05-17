India Covid Latest News LIVE Updates: 10,000 Packets Of DRDO's Anti-Covid Oral Drug To Be Distributed Today

New Delhi:
An anti-coronavirus drug developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be launched today, with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh distributing around 10,000 doses to some hospitals in the national capital.
The drug, called 2-deoxy-D-glucose or 2-DG, was developed by a DRDO lab in collaboration with the Hyderabad-based pharma giant, Dr Reddy's Laboratories. Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the country's top drug regulator, has approved the medicine for emergency use.
Meanwhile, UNICEF on Monday said, Countries belonging to the G7 and the European Union can afford to donate more than 150 million vaccines to countries in need without compromising their own goals, AFP reported.
Coronavirus News: Meghalaya reports 569 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more fatalities
Meghalaya on Sunday reported 569 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to
23,332, a health department official said. The death toll count to 320 as 19 more people died due
to the disease, PTI reported.
Coronavirus News: Approval given for 9 medical oxygen plants in Ghaziabad, 3 in Noida, says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that nine medical oxygen plants have been approved for Ghaziabad and three for adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar district.
The chief minister said this while on a one-day tour of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Meerut to review the pandemic situation in these three districts of western UP, PTI reported.