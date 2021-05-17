India Covid Latest News LIVE Updates: 10,000 Packets Of DRDO's Anti-Covid Oral Drug To Be Distributed Today

COVID-19: The 2-G drug had shown promising results in its phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials.

An anti-coronavirus drug developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be launched today, with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh distributing around 10,000 doses to some hospitals in the national capital.

The drug, called 2-deoxy-D-glucose or 2-DG, was developed by a DRDO lab in collaboration with the Hyderabad-based pharma giant, Dr Reddy's Laboratories. Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the country's top drug regulator, has approved the medicine for emergency use.

Meanwhile, UNICEF on Monday said, Countries belonging to the G7 and the European Union can afford to donate more than 150 million vaccines to countries in need without compromising their own goals, AFP reported.

Meghalaya on Sunday reported 569 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 23,332, a health department official said. The death toll count to 320 as 19 more people died due to the disease, PTI reported.