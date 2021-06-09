Coronavirus Live Updates: Under 1 Lakh Covid Cases After 63 Days On Tuesday

The active cases decreased by 97,907 in 24 hours Tuesday (File)

India reported 86,498 new Covid cases in 24 hours on Tuesday, its lowest in 66 days, showed government data. The total cases stand at 2,89,96473. 2,123 deaths were reported yesterday.

The active cases decreased by 97,907 in 24 hours Tuesday, taking the cumulative total to 13.03 lakh. The positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 4.62 per cent. Recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 26th consecutive day Tuesday. The recovery rate stood at 94.29 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst Covid-hit state, followed by Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh.

23.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive that have been hit hard by shortages. The Supreme Court last week criticised the Centre's vaccine policy as "irrational, arbitrary".

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Jun 09, 2021 06:30 (IST) Bhopal's Transgender Community Struggle To Survive With No Work Amid Covid

Bhopal's transgender community is struggling to survive amid a livelihood crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. The devastating pandemic has left the community with no work and no food.