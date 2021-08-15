Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 38,667 New Cases In Last 24 Hours

Coronavirus cases today: Kerala leads the states in most Covid cases in a day (File)

India on Saturday reported 38,667 fresh COVID-19 cases, which is 3.6 per cent lower than yesterday's cases. The daily test positivity rate was at 1.73 per cent, which has been less than 3 per cent for the last 19 days.

With 20,452 fresh cases, Kerala leads the states in the most number of Covid cases in a single day. The state also reported 114 deaths, the most in any state after Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Canadian government announced Friday it will require all federal workers and most commercial rail, air and ship passengers to get vaccinated against Covid-19, amid a surge in virus cases due to the Delta variant.

"We know that vaccines are the best way to end this pandemic," said Dominic LeBlanc, a government minister in charge of Canada's federal bureaucracy.

Here are the live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases: