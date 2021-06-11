Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reported 94,052 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday

The active coronavirus cases in the country reduced to 11,67,952 after 60 days (File)

India reported 94,052 new COVID-19 cases and 6,148 deaths Thursday. The country has so far reported 2,91,83,121 cases of coronavirus and 3,59,676 deaths.

India's test positivity rate is on the decline. It stood at 4.69 per cent, below the 5 per cent-mark for the third straight day Thursday.

The active cases in the country reduced to 11,67,952 after 60 days comprising 4 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has improved to 94.77 per cent, the data said.

In fresh guidelines for management of COVID-19 in children, the government has ruled out the use of antiviral drug Remdesivir; it has recommended a '6-Minute Walk Test' on children above 12 to assess "cardio-pulmonary exercise tolerance".

As many as 25,06,41,440 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far, free of cost by the central government, informed the Union Health Ministry. The third phase of the vaccination drive started on May 1.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases: