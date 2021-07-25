Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logged 39,097 COVID-19 Cases Saturday, 10.6% Higher Than Friday

New Delhi:
India Saturday added 39,097 cases of coronavirus over a 24-hour period, which is 10.6% higher than Friday. The country reported 546 deaths, taking the total death count to 4.20 lakh.
The daily test positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - was at 2.4%, below 3% for the 33rd straight day Saturday.
The number of active cases in the country increased to 4,08,977 Saturday, accounting for 1.34% of the total caseload while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 97.35%.
Neighbourhood First: India Delivers 200 Tonnes Of Medical Oxygen To Bangladesh
Keeping with India's Neighbourhood First policy, Indian Railways on Saturday delivered medical oxygen to Bangladesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
UK Will Be Exposed To Paying Pandemic Cost Risks For Decades: Report
The British government will be exposed to financial risks from its 372 billion pound pandemic spending for decades, according to lawmakers' reports on Sunday that also said more than 2 billion pounds had been spent on unusable protective equipment.
