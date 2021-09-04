Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 45,352 Cases In India In 24 Hours Friday

New Delhi:
India's Covid chart showed improvement Friday, with the country recording 45,352 cases, a 36% drop from Thursday. About 366 deaths were recorded during the period, according to the Health Ministry. Active cases constituted 1.22% of total cases.
Maharashtra witnessed a slight dip in new infections with 4,342 in 24 hours.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 67 crore mark Friday. India has been running the largest vaccination drive against coronavirus since January 16 this year.