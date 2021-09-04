Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 45,352 Cases In India In 24 Hours Friday

India has been running the largest vaccination drive against coronavirus since January 16 (File)

India's Covid chart showed improvement Friday, with the country recording 45,352 cases, a 36% drop from Thursday. About 366 deaths were recorded during the period, according to the Health Ministry. Active cases constituted 1.22% of total cases.

Maharashtra witnessed a slight dip in new infections with 4,342 in 24 hours.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 67 crore mark Friday. India has been running the largest vaccination drive against coronavirus since January 16 this year.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases: