Indians Stuck In Sudan: "Saudi, UAE Assured Support On Ground," Say Sources

India is coordinating with various countries to ensure the safety of its nationals in Sudan, officials familiar with the matter said today. India is in talks with the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and the UAE over the situation in violence-hit Sudan.

Government sources said that the situation in Sudan in very tense and movement of people is risky at this stage.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last six days that has reportedly left around 100 people dead.

Foreign ministers of the G7, which includes the US, had also called on Tuesday for the warring parties to "end hostilities immediately", as loud explosions were heard in Khartoum, where militiamen in turbans and uniforms roamed the streets.

Indian officials said that Saudi Arabia and UAE have assured of support on the ground.

On Monday, the Indian embassy in Sudan issued a fresh advisory urging Indians not to venture out of their residences and stay calm.

The embassy on Sunday said that an Indian national died in Khartoum after sustaining bullet injuries.

The ministry of external affairs has already set up a 24X7 control room to provide information and assistance in view of the current situation in Sudan.